Steamy day with few inland storms

By Leigh Spann
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today, and afternoon highs reach the low 90s. With the humidity, heat index values hit the triple digits in many spots.

Drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere limits the number of thunderstorms that form in the afternoon. Without those storms, it gets quite hot.

Overall, the rain chance is 30%, but almost all of the afternoon and evening storms will be east of I-75. The highest concentration will be in the center of the state.

It’s a similar set-up the next few days with only 30% rain chances, and most of the storms pushing inland quickly. That means, it stays hot and humid, and highs stay in the low 90s.

A weakening cold front sinks into the Southeast this weekend. While it will not bring any cooler air, it will help spark more showers and storms and bring some extra clouds. Rain chances go up to 50% Saturday and Sunday.

With the extra rain, highs return to normal for early June, which is 90 degrees.

