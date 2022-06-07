15-Year-Old Arrested After School Lockdown in Othello
A 15-year-old 9th Grader faces felony harassment charges after being accused of threatening a middle school in Othello on Monday. Officers located and arrested the suspect, off campus, within 20 minutes...
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland School District (RSD) leaders and the West Richland Police Department (WRPD) are working together to ensure the safety of students and staff after they said a threat was made against Tapteal Elementary School in West Richland. On Monday, school leaders said they learned about...
The investigation into last weekend’s officer-involved shooting on Western Avenue in Wenatchee continues, with the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit (NCW SIU) now disclosing that four Wenatchee police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave. Police say the unnamed man killed in the June 4th shooting was...
An 18-year-old Yakima man charged in a homicide on La Salle Street this past month is a suspect in a 2021 killing. David Davila-Cordero is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting in the death of Jose “Joey” Guillermo Cantu.
BAKER COUNTY – (From OSP) On June 1, 2022, at approximately 12:48 AM, an Oregon State Police Trooper contacted a vehicle believed to be involved in a crash at the intersection of State Route 7 and Interstate 84 in Baker City. During the investigation it was learned no crash occurred, however, the operator of the vehicle failed to provide a driver’s license and after being detained for Failure to Carry and Present License it was determined the subject had provided false information. Once the subject’s identity was known, Troopers were advised of multiple outstanding out-of-state warrants for his arrest.
The Othello School District is making immediate security changes after a student threat led to felony charges and a lockdown Monday. A letter was sent to parents Tuesday outlining the changes, which include beefed up scrutiny on visitors and a requirement for all exterior doors at k-6 schools to be locked at all times.
Nearly a month ago, we reported on the efforts being made to locate a missing Ephrata teen. Now the case moving back to Ephrata from Othello. Othello Police conduct an extensive surveillance operation. The Othello Police Department announced Wednesday, June 7th they'd wrapped up some surveillance operations, without being able...
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A couple with a young child have been given shelter and food thanks to the Benton County Sheriff Foundation. Benton County deputies received a report at the Benton City Library that the couple appeared to be living in a car with a one-year-old child. The...
BAKER CITY, Ore. — Authorities arrested a Richland man wanted on several out-of-state warrants after they found drugs and guns in his car. On June 1, Oregon State Police troopers arrested 31 year old Richland resident, Darren Yeater in Baker City, OR. Troopers said they believed Yeater was involved...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department is investigating after a U-Haul box truck caught fire early Wednesday morning, June 8. The fire department was dispatched to 2600 block of Bruneau Place around 1 a.m. According to KFD, some residents in the nearby apartment building were evacuated, but no one was injured. The fire was quickly put out....
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake Police Officer let his inner child out when he decided to participate in a stunt at the Moses Lake Skate Park. In a video posted to social media, Officer Harum can be seen laying on the ground, while a kid jumped over him with a scooter. The Moses Lake Police Department...
YAKIMA -- Yakima Police have now released the name of the surviving passenger who sustained life-threatening injuries from a car crash a few weeks ago at the Yakima Airport. According to a press release from Yakima Police, on May 20th, at about 3:00 am, the driver of a car traveling at an extremely high rate of speed eastbound on Washington Avenue was unable to maintain control of the car through the curve at 24th Avenue. The car veered off the road and, ultimately, impacted the Yakima Airport air traffic control tower.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) says a man has been arrested after brandishing a gun and threatening another driver during a road rage incident on Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the area of East 27th Avenue and South Washington Street after the victim reported that another...
Wenatchee police will begin an education and enforcement emphasis this summer designed to stop the riding of bicycles, skateboards and scooters on downtown sidewalks. Under a grant from the state Traffic Safety Commission, law enforcement has already been holding emphasis patrols for both traffic and pedestrian violations around Columbia and Lincoln elementary schools as well as Wenatchee Valley Clinic.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Four people have been charged with felony assault after a late-night assault in Kennewick. Kennewick Police Department says they were dispatched to the area of W 7th Avenue and S Vancouver Street around 11 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Officers were advised by a man that he had been assaulted by multiple youth. The victim told police...
With three decades of experience under his belt, Joey Kriete is betting that it’s that very experience which will get him to run the only police agency he’s called home his whole life. Kriete (pronounced ‘Kreet’), Chief Deputy at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, is running to replace...
