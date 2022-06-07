15-Year-Old Arrested After School Lockdown in Othello

BAKER COUNTY – (From OSP) On June 1, 2022, at approximately 12:48 AM, an Oregon State Police Trooper contacted a vehicle believed to be involved in a crash at the intersection of State Route 7 and Interstate 84 in Baker City. During the investigation it was learned no crash occurred, however, the operator of the vehicle failed to provide a driver’s license and after being detained for Failure to Carry and Present License it was determined the subject had provided false information. Once the subject’s identity was known, Troopers were advised of multiple outstanding out-of-state warrants for his arrest.

