Othello, WA

15-Year-Old Arrested After School Lockdown in Othello

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year-old 9th Grader faces felony harassment charges after being accused of threatening a middle school in Othello on Monday. Officers located and arrested the suspect, off campus, within 20 minutes...

