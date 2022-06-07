ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Two women arrested after state police find nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills in SUV on I-15 in East Idaho

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

IDAHO FALLS — Two Minnesota women and two non-U.S. citizen men were arrested on Sunday after state police pulled over an SUV on Interstate 15 in the Idaho Falls area and found nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills inside, authorities said.

Cyndie Chavez, 38, and Virginia Adams, 36, are currently being held at the Bonneville County Jail on several charges after state troopers found the fentanyl along with meth, marijuana and a loaded firearm in the Hyundai Santa Fe the women were traveling in, state police said.

State police said that after pulling over the northbound SUV on Interstate 15, “probable cause for a search of the vehicle was obtained,” resulting in the discovery of the fentanyl pills valued at an estimated $55,000.

Chavez and Adams were each charged with being felons in possession of a firearm, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of meth with intent to deliver, violating a protection order, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Chavez was also charged with providing state police with a false identity.

The two non-U.S. citizen men ages 20 and 43 traveling with the women were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, state police said. The names of the men have not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Pocatello, ID
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

