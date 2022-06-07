Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday California's 24th Congressional District Election
All U.S. House districts , including the 24th Congressional District of California , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 11, 2022.
Election Info
On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 1 primary elections.
1. Nonpartisan primary for U.S. House California District 24
Candidates(4):
- Salud Carbajal
- Brad Allen (R)
- Jeff Frankenfield (Independent)
- Michele Weslander Quaid (Independent)
Unsplash
Unsplash
Third-Party Race Ratings
We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:
- The Cook Political Report: Solid Democratic(May 31, 2022)
- Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales: Solid Democratic(May 31, 2022)
- Larry J. Sabato's Crystal Ball: Solid Democratic(May 31, 2022)
Notes:
Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.
Click here for more details.
Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!
Comments / 0