Boston, Golden State meet with series tied 1-1

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -3.5; over/under is 212.5

NBA FINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors in game three of the NBA Finals with the series tied 1-1. The Warriors beat the Celtics 107-88 in the last matchup. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 29 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 28 points.

The Celtics are 28-13 in home games. Boston ranks fourth in the NBA with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 6.9.

The Warriors are 22-19 on the road. Golden State ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 45.5 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Curry averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Klay Thompson is shooting 42.9% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.