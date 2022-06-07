ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston, Golden State meet with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -3.5; over/under is 212.5

NBA FINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors in game three of the NBA Finals with the series tied 1-1. The Warriors beat the Celtics 107-88 in the last matchup. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 29 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 28 points.

The Celtics are 28-13 in home games. Boston ranks fourth in the NBA with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 6.9.

The Warriors are 22-19 on the road. Golden State ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 45.5 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Curry averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Klay Thompson is shooting 42.9% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Swanson becomes 4th Braves player at arbitration hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson became the fourth member of the World Series champion Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking a three-person panel for $10 million on Tuesday while the Braves argued for $9.2 million. A decision by Jeanne Charles, Richard McNeill and Scott Buccheit...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Associated Press

Tampa Bay takes 3-2 lead into game 6 against New York

New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -184, Rangers +154; over/under is 5.5. STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Lightning lead series 3-2 BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers in the third...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Thursday Sports in Brief

Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson launched tee shots in the Saudi-funded golf league on Thursday, and it wasn’t long before the PGA Tour said its players who took part were no longer welcome, even if they already had resigned. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan held a hard line on...
MLB
The Associated Press

Guardians rally to win without Francona, A’s lose 9th in row

CLEVELAND (AP) — After Terry Francona got done railing at the umpires, the Guardians rallied without their manager. Andrés Giménez drove in the go-ahead run with a single in Cleveland’s four-run eighth inning, and the Guardians scored six runs after Francona was ejected for an 8-4 win Thursday night over the Oakland Athletics, who dropped their ninth straight.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Kevon Looney
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

937K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy