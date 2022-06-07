ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Excellence on the French Riviera

By Linda Wallentine
 2 days ago
Céline & Patrick of Studio Balzac capture the essence of Black excellence in their contemporary African-inspired styled shoot. Set along the unique landscape of the French Riviera, Studio Balzac and a team of talented vendors create an intimate wedding inspired by African cultures, including the Karo tribe of Ethiopia and the...

