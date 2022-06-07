Black Excellence on the French Riviera

They were friends for many decades, first meeting at the start of his career, so it's only fitting that Portuguese duchess, Claudine de Cadaval, is staging an exhibition of Yves Saint Laurent's work. ‘I met him when I was very young,’ says Duchess Claudine, dialing in from her Évora home to share the buzz surrounding the palace’s halls. ‘It was at his first haute couture showroom and I followed him immediately. I really loved what he was doing, it was magic! It was so new and so different from the others,’ she adds. ‘Every season I would go to his shows in Paris and I still have a lot of his dresses, so I’m happy.’ Her voice purrs through the phone like a high-fashion-meets-high-society character from a black and white movie; ‘I am very pleased to have known him so well and I have always admired him.’

