Raheem Sterling has been putting out the vibes for the past few weeks, hoping to catch an eye in the transfer market, and if the Telegraph’s “exclusive” is to be believed, he’s managed to succeed in doing so. Chelsea are apparently “weighing up a bid”, though there are others eyeing Sterling as well. But Chelsea are supposedly the only Premier League team vying for his hand feet at the moment.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO