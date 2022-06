It’s hard not to notice the figures coming out of China. In 2021, the games industry there reported a total revenue of 296.5 billion yuan ($44.6 billion), putting it ahead of the USA. Leading light Tencent dwarfs Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft and EA, reporting a revenue of $32.94 billion last year. However, this colossal income has yet to transform itself into a glut of new projects. With all this money floating around, why aren’t our libraries filling up with irresistible, Chinese-made games?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO