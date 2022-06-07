ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday California's 22nd Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
2022 Election Expert
 2 days ago

All U.S. House districts , including the 22nd Congressional District of California , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 11, 2022.

Election Info

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 1 primary elections.

1. Nonpartisan primary for U.S. House California District 22

Candidates(4):

  • David G. Valadao (R)
  • Chris Mathys (R)
  • Adam Thomas Medeiros (R)
  • Rudy Salas (D)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014TEx_0g2l9Y3R00
Unsplash

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:

Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

2022 California Primary Election Results

In California, a Democratic fortress where the party holds every statewide office and Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2-to-1, Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla are up for reelection, but are facing little-known competitors in Tuesday’s primary elections. But Republicans retain pockets of strength in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vox

What Democrats can learn from Tuesday’s California primaries

The most populous state in the United States has its primary elections on Tuesday, June 7, and they may offer signs of where Democrats plan to steer their party — and whether Republicans will have a smooth path toward retaking the House of Representatives. So far, turnout has been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2022 Election Expert

San Bernardino County Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday

San Bernardino County, California, is holding general elections for assessor-recorder, auditor-controller/treasurer/tax collector, district attorney, sheriff/coroner/public administrator, superintendent of schools, county supervisors, county board of education, community college district boards, water district board, and superior court judges on November 8, 2022. A primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline for this election was March 11, 2022.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
International Business Times

Two Trump-backed Candidates Win U.S. Election Primaries, But Two Fall Short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Salas
Reuters

Trump favorite Oz wins U.S. Senate Republican primary, rival concedes

June 3 (Reuters) - Former hedge fund executive David McCormick conceded to wellness celebrity Mehmet Oz on Friday in the Republican primary race for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, following a recount and securing another Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in a critical midterm election. Oz, who will square off against...
WSAZ

Booker wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (AP/WSAZ) - Charles Booker has won the Democratic nomination Tuesday for the U.S. Senate in the Kentucky primary election, according to the Associated Press. Booker’s victory comes after his defeat in 2020, where he narrowly lost his party’s nomination to Amy McGrath. McGrath was later defeated by...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Congressional District#U S House
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: California braces for possible political earthquake

Today, seven states hold primaries: Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and California. What should you be watching for? The day’s biggest news will likely come from the Golden State, where voters are poised to make major statements about the directions of their respective parties. IN...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump picks lose

Some Republican activists are calling for abolishing Georgia's open primary system, complaining that too many Democrats crossed over to vote in the state's GOP primary against candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.That call to close primaries comes after an Associated Press analysis of early voting records from data firm L2 found that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago crossed over to cast ballots in the May 24 Republican primary. The five statewide GOP incumbents whom Trump had targeted for defeat — including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
US News and World Report

Midterm Math Works Against Democrats With Senate at Stake

Joe Biden can thank record voter turnout, women, Black and Latino Americans, young people and voters eager to get Donald Trump out of office for the Democratic president's 2020 victory. Unfortunately for Biden and his Democratic Party, the voters expected to turn out this fall will be fewer, older, more likely to be white – and eager to take out their frustrations on the party in charge.
WISCONSIN STATE
New Jersey Monitor

Eyes on House races as New Jersey voters head to polls

New Jersey voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to select who the candidates will be in November’s general election, with political observers focused on a handful of congressional races that could prove pivotal for Republicans hoping to regain control of Congress in 2023. One of the most closely watched contests is in the 7th […] The post Eyes on House races as New Jersey voters head to polls appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ELECTIONS
Essence

Judge Denies GOP Request To Block Mail Voting In Arizona

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that Arizona’s Constitution grants residents the right to vote by mail. An Arizona judge has denied a request from the state Republican Party to block most mail-in ballots for the 2022 election cycle. According to the Associated Press, Mohave County Superior...
ARIZONA STATE
2022 Election Expert

2022 Election Expert

90
Followers
97
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about the 2022 election

Comments / 0

Community Policy