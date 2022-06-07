ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Weekend events in Jacksonville to highlight love, support for Ukraine

By Angela Bauer
My Journal Courier
 2 days ago
Two events this weekend at Jacksonville's Lovejoy Hall will showcase ongoing support for Ukraine in its battle against the Russian invasion that began in...

hoiabc.com

Bailey argues lawmakers should have gas prices special session

EFFINGHAM (WGEM) - Sen. Darren Bailey wants Illinois state lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session to address rising gas prices. The Republican candidate for governor held a press conference at a gas station in Effingham Wednesday where regular gas is $5.19 per gallon. Bailey said the current...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Washington Goodwill temporarily closes

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A staffing shortage has caused a temporary closure at the Washington Goodwill. In a statement, CEO Don Johnson said most staff members from the Washington location is currently working at the East Peoria store. However, several other employees are still at the Washington location, where they continue to sort through donations.
WASHINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Businesses Honored By Illinois FOP

Three Springfield businesses have been recognized for their support of law enforcement. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge has handed out its Blue and Gold Awards. Among the honorees are Green Toyota and general manager Mylas Copeland were honored for supporting the FOP Disaster Response Unit and supporting state lodge members. 709 Liquors and owner Gerry Gardiner were recognized for supporting the Illinois FOP Foundation.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Food giveaway to be held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jewish Community Relations Council of Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway this Friday for people living in Sangamon County. The giveaway will take place at Temple Israel, located at 1140 West Governor Street starting at 11:30 a.m. The event will last until the food runs out. All residents of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County – Truth Trumps Political Lies & Misinformation

For years we have referred to election season as the silly season because of all the lies and misinformation spread by those seeking office, and election law violations such as signs being placed on public property and other election law malfeasance that inundates our tip line every election cycle. Shelby...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Pop-up party problems in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pop-up parties will not be tolerated. That was the message Tuesday night at city council as aldermen and the Springfield Police Department discussed the ongoing issue. Ward 6 Alderwoman Kristen DiCenso referenced a dangerous one that popped up over the weekend outside of a local...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local nursing homes owe Illinois $200K for safety violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Central Illinois nursing homes will now have to pay up for violating the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) standards. Tuesday, IDPH posted its quarterly report on nursing home violations. The six local facilities in the report were cited for an “A” violation of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

LETTER: Eyesore on Route 51

I would like to extend an invitation to Mayor Moore Wolfe, city council members and members of the zoning commission who were in favor of the rezoning and commercial development of the southwest corner of Business Route 51 North and Ash Avenue. I will provide the vehicle and gasoline to...
DECATUR, IL
khqa.com

Quincy firefighter dies in an accident on vacation

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter and paramedic Steve Pezzella died in an accident during a family vacation, the department said. Firefighter Pezzella was hired on July 28th, 2008 and has been an incredible asset to the...
QUINCY, IL
My Journal Courier

Restaurant inspections

These are the findings of the most recent restaurant inspections by Morgan County Health Department.  Establishments are reviewed for risk factors and determined either in compliance or out of compliance. Explanations are given for any out-of-compliance determination.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington nursing home is fined $25,000 for COVID-19 violations

State regulators have fined a Bloomington nursing home $25,000 for failing to protect against the spread of COVID-19 last year. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said Heritage Health of Bloomington, an 88-bed skilled care facility, allowed two employees to work while they had COVID symptoms. IDPH said a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wdbr.com

Mayor: Dissolve townships within city

If Mayor Langfelder has his way, you would live either in the city of Springfield or in a township. Not both. He says the townships within city limits cost taxpayers unnecessarily for services which, for the most part, the city already provides or can quickly start providing. Langfelder wants aldermen to put such a question – whether to dissolve townships which lie within corporate limits – on the ballot this November. The first reading of the resolution is Tuesday, with a final vote possible as early as June 21.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
