Brothers Cafe Coming to Santa Rosa This Summer

Brothers Cafe will be Santa Rosa’s new favorite all-day eatery, serving everything from Breakfast to Happy Hour. Renovations are underway inside the former Zee’s Diner at 3135 Cleveland Ave. off Highway 101.

Javier and Jorge Borges are the namesake brothers who are bringing this restaurant to life. Originally from Mexico, the Borges brothers are living out their dream of opening their own restaurants. You might recognize them from Hole in the Wall, a small spot in Sebastopol known for their Dutch Baby pancake and Challah French Toast using Challah made by a local bakery.

Brothers Cafe will have a similar menu to Hole in the Wall, with the exception of a few expansions. In addition to their popular Lamb, Duck, and Black Bean burgers, they’re excited to experiment with new flavors such as Bison.

Still, a lot of Hole in the Wall best sellers are coming to Brothers Cafe. Santa Rosa customers can look forward to items such as Rosemary’s Chick ( savory crepe with garlic and rosemary-marinated chicken, spinach, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese ) or the Surf and Turf Pasta ( andouille sausage, chicken, prawns, cilantro, red onions, and bell peppers in a cream-based sauce ).

Javier tells What Now San Francisco that they hope to open around August , if all goes according to plan. A website for Brothers Cafe is forthcoming.

Keep up with What Now San Francisco’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .