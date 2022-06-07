ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Danske Commodities signs first energy-from-waste deal in Britain

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - Danske Commodities, a subsidiary of Norwegian energy firm Equinor (EQNR.OL) has signed a power purchase agreement for one of the largest energy-from-waste facilities in the UK, the energy trading company said on Tuesday.

Under its first such agreement for an energy-from-waste facility, Danske Commodities will provide services to market power produced at the Riverside 1 plant in London which is operated by Cory Group, it said.

Converting waste to energy avoids landfill, with the Riverside plant producing 560 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity per year, enough to power 160,000 homes, Danske Commodities said.

Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danske Commodities#First Energy#Britain#Uk#Oslo#Norwegian#Cory Group
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
International Business Times

'We Are Going To Die': Sri Lanka Warns Of Food Shortages

Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost productivity. A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to ban all chemical fertilisers...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US won’t agree UK trade deal if Boris Johnson ‘discards’ protocol, says Speaker Pelosi

The US Congress will not agree to a free trade deal with the UK if Boris Johnson plunges ahead with a plan to “discard” the Northern Ireland Protocol, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.The leader of the US House of Representatives said it was “deeply concerning” the British government was planning to unilaterally end protocol checks previously agreed with the EU.Ms Pelosi said she had previously told Mr Johnson and foreign secretary Liz Truss that if they choose to “undermine” the Good Friday Agreement, then Congress “cannot and will not support a bilateral free trade agreement with the UK”.Mr Johnson...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ministers warned of ‘millions’ of winter power cuts and rationed supply – OLD

Ministers have reportedly been warned of potential power cuts to as many as six million households this winter, with the Government drawing up plans for rationed electricity if supply issues deteriorate.According to The Times, Government modelling of a “reasonable” worst-case scenario predicts major gas shortages in winter if Russia cuts off more supplies to the EU.The paper writes limits could be imposed on industrial use of gas, including on gas-fired power stations, causing electricity shortages.As a result, six million homes could see their electricity rationed, primarily during morning and evening peaks, in curbs that may last more than a month.Worse...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
Reuters

China's top diplomat says new, old China-Japan problems intertwined

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - Old problems in China-Japan relations are intertwined with new ones, and the challenges cannot be ignored if the countries wish to have a "healthy" relationship, China's top diplomat said on Tuesday. A foreign ministry statement said Yang Jiechi, who spoke with Japanese national security chief...
CHINA
The Independent

EU court says UK residents in EU nations can't vote there

The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that British citizens living long-term in the 27 EU member countries have no right to vote or stand for office in the bloc unless they have obtained a European nationality.The ruling came in what was seen as a test case for the rights of U.K citizens who continue to live in the EU despite Britain’s exit from the bloc two years ago. More than 1 million Britons were living in Europe. Many opposed Brexit in January 2020 and had their lives upended.The case was first launched in France by a British woman...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy