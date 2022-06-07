Danske Commodities signs first energy-from-waste deal in Britain

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - Danske Commodities, a subsidiary of Norwegian energy firm Equinor (EQNR.OL) has signed a power purchase agreement for one of the largest energy-from-waste facilities in the UK, the energy trading company said on Tuesday.

Under its first such agreement for an energy-from-waste facility, Danske Commodities will provide services to market power produced at the Riverside 1 plant in London which is operated by Cory Group, it said.

Converting waste to energy avoids landfill, with the Riverside plant producing 560 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity per year, enough to power 160,000 homes, Danske Commodities said.

Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely

