In August 2020, Manchester City announced the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia. The fee was was £20.87m with City seemingly bagging a bargain. The transfer wasn't a flop so to speak, but Torres never really hit the ground running like he would of liked at the Etihad. In January this past season, Torres was sold to Barcelona for around £47m, he has now revealed why he agreed to the move.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO