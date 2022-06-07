ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix High School honors seniors during award ceremony

By Mollie Smith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix, Ore. — Phoenix High School students celebrated recognitions on Monday night as a ceremony was held at the school's Rose Street Theatre earlier tonight to honor some special seniors. Over 80 seniors received awards to recognize their tenacity and ability to overcome adversity after facing devastating wildfires...

Honoring the seniors at Phoenix high school for their resiliency

Phoenix, Or. — The graduating class of 2022 has experienced a lot, particularly for the seniors at Phoenix High School. The 2020 Labor Day fires at the beginning of their sophomore year and COVID-19 pandemic added stress to an already crucial time in students' academic careers. The Phoenix/Talent School...
27th Annual Brookings Concert Series Fills S. Oregon Coast with Tunes All Summer

(Brookings, Oregon) – One little town on the south Oregon coast is about to get bigger every weekend. Brookings begins its Summer Concerts in the Park series on June 22, with shows happening various Sundays through September 4 at the town's famed Azalea Park. It's a wide mix of genres that attract a varied range of niche tastes and musical leanings. Classic rock, Cajun, various kinds of pop, country and bluegrass fill this gigantic lawn all season.
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 6/7 – New Cancer Center In Medford Is Now Open To Patients, Ashland Summer Camp Hopes To Help Kids Heal From Pandemic And Wildfire Trauma

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Mary & Dick Heimann Cancer Center In Medford Is Now Open To Patients. Asante Medical Center has opened a new regional cancer facility...
Governor Brown visited the Klamath Basin to discuss water issues

CHILOQUIN — In May, Governor Kate Brown traveled to Chiloquin, where she met with the Klamath Tribes, including the newly elected Tribal Chair Clayton Dumont, Tribal Council Members and members of the Klamath Tribes Youth Council. Brown visited the Tribe’s fish rearing ponds and water quality lab and talked with Tribal leaders about water issues, wildfire, and child welfare.
ASK 10: Camping law enforcement, City of Medford vs. Central Point

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lee wrote in and asked, “I'm a frequent user of the Bear Creek Greenway bike path between the northern end at Dean Creek trailhead and Barnett Road in Medford. There has been a tremendous amount of brush reduction and clean up done on the Central Point part of the bike path into Medford to Hawthorne Park with camping laws seemingly being enforced to a greater extent. But it seems like starting around Hawthorne Park the tent camping is still quite prevalent despite fire season coming and other associated problems, such as trash and drug use. I'm wondering why that area doesn't seem to be following the same approach as other areas, to the north at least?”
Obituary: William Haugen

William “Bill” Haugen, 72, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Medford due to natural causes due to failing health. He was born in Grants Pass on Jan. 11, 1950 and moved to Lakeview in 1957. He attended school in Lakeview and Union School Westside graduating from Lakeview Senior High in 1968. Bill served 4 years in the US Navy achieving the rank of HM2. After being honorably discharged he worked many years in health care working toward a career as a laboratory technician. He relocated to Klamath Falls with our parents in the early ‘80s and spent several years working in the Juneau, Alaska area.
▶️ Destination Oregon: Heartline Ranch

As summer looms closer, some of us start planning outdoor adventures. Camping is on the minds of many. If you’re looking for a way to rough it while learning about the Native American way of life, there’s a place down Highway 97 from Central Oregon called Heartline Ranch that may be just for you.
Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s South Coast, from Coos Bay to Brookings

Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/6 – Series of Crashes Over Weekend Include Fatality, JCSO Searching for Missing and Endangered Ashland Man

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Rural Metro Fire believes that wet pavement and speed were most likely factors in a series of crashes that happened on Interstate 5 southbound on Saturday, near milepost 67.5.
Rogue River Basin nearly full for first time in three years

The Rogue River Basin system, which includes Applegate and Lost Creek Lakes, is at 97% capacity. The last time the system was that full was in 2019. "It's a good news story. Pretty much everyone who depends on water from those reservoirs is going to have the water that they need, even recreation," said Chris Gaylord, a public affairs specialist with the Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Traffic closed after vehicle accident in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Traffic is closed in Medford tonight on Crater Lake Avenue between Spring Street and Stevens Street. There has been a motorcycle accident in the area of Crater Lake Avenue and Stevens Street. NewsWatch12 was on the scene, and got confirmation that a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian in...
Saving Grace over capacity, overwhelmed by shortages

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Douglas County is over capacity and needs your help as the eviction moratorium and other shortages are playing a role. It's a lot to juggle. Saving Grace has over 300 cats in their care that need loving homes. "We're...
DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING DUII WRECK

The driver was cited following a DUII wreck on Interstate 5 northbound Wednesday. An OSP report said just after 5:00 p.m. troopers responded to the single-vehicle accident just south of Glendale. The driver was taken to Three Rivers Hospital in Grants Pass with minor injuries. The report said evidence indicated...
