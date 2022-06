What a weekend we had at Ye Olde Mill for the 46th annual Utica Sertoma Ice Cream Festival. The weather was absolutely perfect, vendors offered exciting homemade items, the entertainment was light and enjoyable and the ice cream, of course, was delicious. The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive. We could feel the energy around the grounds as visitors returned to our festival for the first time in 3 years and took in the many sights, sounds and sweet treats the event has to offer.

UTICA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO