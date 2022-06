The Philadelphia Flyers are apparently looking at newly available head coach Bruce Cassidy to fill their vacancy. The Flyers are coming off one of their worst seasons in recent memory. They are in search of a new head coach after the Flyers decided not to retain Mike Yeo, who was interim head coach. They previously fired Alain Vigneault in December after a horrendous start to the season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO