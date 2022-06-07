ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German industrial orders fall more than expected in April

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell more than expected in April, the third decline in a row, driven by weakened demand and heightened uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, data showed on Tuesday.

Orders for industrial goods dropped by 2.7% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms after a upwardly revised decline of 4.2% in March, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to an increase of 0.3% on the month in April.

Reporting by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams

