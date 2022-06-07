These Are the Counties in the Valdosta, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Valdosta metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 38,099 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,354 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Valdosta , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Valdosta metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lowndes County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 31,431 confirmed infections in Lowndes County, or 27,431 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Lowndes County than they are across all of the Valdosta area, however. There have been a total of 342 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lowndes County, in line with 356 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Valdosta metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lowndes County, GA 27,431 31,431 342 392 2 Echols County, GA 23,485 938 300 12 3 Lanier County, GA 22,101 2,291 232 24 4 Brooks County, GA 22,014 3,439 557 87

