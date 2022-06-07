ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

These Are the Counties in the Valdosta, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0g2l5WrT00 There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Valdosta metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 38,099 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,354 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Valdosta , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Valdosta metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lowndes County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 31,431 confirmed infections in Lowndes County, or 27,431 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Lowndes County than they are across all of the Valdosta area, however. There have been a total of 342 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lowndes County, in line with 356 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Valdosta metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lowndes County, GA 27,431 31,431 342 392
2 Echols County, GA 23,485 938 300 12
3 Lanier County, GA 22,101 2,291 232 24
4 Brooks County, GA 22,014 3,439 557 87

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Florida With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

118K+
Followers
80K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy