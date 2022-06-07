These Are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 377,709 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,388 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Louisville/Jefferson County is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Scott County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,000 confirmed infections in Scott County, or 33,694 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Scott County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Louisville/Jefferson County area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 446 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Scott County, compared to 317 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Scott County, IN
|33,694
|8,000
|446
|106
|2
|Washington County, KY
|33,356
|4,009
|516
|62
|3
|Henry County, KY
|31,946
|5,052
|335
|53
|4
|Jefferson County, KY
|30,651
|235,143
|310
|2,380
|5
|Spencer County, KY
|30,209
|5,512
|323
|59
|6
|Shelby County, KY
|29,357
|13,735
|353
|165
|7
|Oldham County, KY
|29,051
|18,992
|220
|144
|8
|Bullitt County, KY
|28,215
|22,421
|283
|225
|9
|Harrison County, IN
|27,752
|11,021
|353
|140
|10
|Clark County, IN
|27,711
|32,062
|342
|396
|11
|Trimble County, KY
|25,981
|2,244
|463
|40
|12
|Floyd County, IN
|25,411
|19,518
|394
|303
