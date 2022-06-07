These Are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 377,709 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,388 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Louisville/Jefferson County is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Scott County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,000 confirmed infections in Scott County, or 33,694 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Scott County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Louisville/Jefferson County area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 446 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Scott County, compared to 317 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Scott County, IN 33,694 8,000 446 106 2 Washington County, KY 33,356 4,009 516 62 3 Henry County, KY 31,946 5,052 335 53 4 Jefferson County, KY 30,651 235,143 310 2,380 5 Spencer County, KY 30,209 5,512 323 59 6 Shelby County, KY 29,357 13,735 353 165 7 Oldham County, KY 29,051 18,992 220 144 8 Bullitt County, KY 28,215 22,421 283 225 9 Harrison County, IN 27,752 11,021 353 140 10 Clark County, IN 27,711 32,062 342 396 11 Trimble County, KY 25,981 2,244 463 40 12 Floyd County, IN 25,411 19,518 394 303

