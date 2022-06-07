These Are the Counties in the College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the College Station-Bryan metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 71,116 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,004 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across College Station-Bryan is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader College Station metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Burleson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,065 confirmed infections in Burleson County, or 28,355 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Burleson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the College Station area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 369 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Burleson County, compared to 220 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire College Station-Bryan metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Burleson County, TX 28,355 5,065 369 66 2 Brazos County, TX 28,047 61,478 189 415 3 Robertson County, TX 27,075 4,573 456 77

