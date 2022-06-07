These Are the Counties in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 39,610 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,723 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Blacksburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Radford has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,179 confirmed infections in the city of Radford, or 29,376 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Radford have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Blacksburg area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 301 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Radford, compared to 244 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Radford City, VA 29,376 5,179 301 53 2 Giles County, VA 25,134 4,226 297 50 3 Pulaski County, VA 21,873 7,488 406 139 4 Montgomery County, VA 20,486 20,076 157 154 5 Floyd County, VA 16,858 2,641 313 49

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .