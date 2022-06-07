These Are the Counties in the Rochester, MN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in Minnesota, a total of 61,633 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,529 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rochester is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Olmsted County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 44,772 confirmed infections in Olmsted County, or 29,250 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Olmsted County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Rochester area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 123 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Olmsted County, compared to 117 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Olmsted County, MN 29,250 44,772 123 188 2 Dodge County, MN 29,035 5,976 102 21 3 Wabasha County, MN 27,372 5,885 88 19 4 Fillmore County, MN 23,937 5,000 115 24

