These Are the Counties in the Charleston, WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 57,966 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,674 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Charleston , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boone County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,786 confirmed infections in Boone County, or 29,741 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boone County than they are across all of the Charleston area, however. There have been a total of 337 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boone County, compared to 391 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.
These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Boone County, WV
|29,741
|6,786
|337
|77
|2
|Clay County, WV
|26,944
|2,367
|489
|43
|3
|Kanawha County, WV
|26,285
|48,813
|393
|729
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
Comments / 0