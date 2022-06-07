These Are the Counties in the Charleston, WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 57,966 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,674 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Charleston , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boone County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,786 confirmed infections in Boone County, or 29,741 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boone County than they are across all of the Charleston area, however. There have been a total of 337 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boone County, compared to 391 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Boone County, WV 29,741 6,786 337 77 2 Clay County, WV 26,944 2,367 489 43 3 Kanawha County, WV 26,285 48,813 393 729

