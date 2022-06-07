These Are the Counties in the Savannah, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Savannah metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 88,053 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,073 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Savannah has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Savannah metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bryan County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,296 confirmed infections in Bryan County, or 25,905 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bryan County than they are across all of the Savannah area, however. There have been a total of 256 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bryan County, compared to 309 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Savannah metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Bryan County, GA 25,905 9,296 256 92 2 Effingham County, GA 22,808 13,386 334 196 3 Chatham County, GA 22,773 65,371 311 893

