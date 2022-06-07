These Are the Counties in the Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 78,276 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 32,714 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Champaign-Urbana is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Champaign metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Ford County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,584 confirmed infections in Ford County, or 34,214 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Ford County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Champaign area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 500 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Ford County, compared to 158 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Champaign-Urbana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Ford County, IL 34,214 4,584 500 67 2 Champaign County, IL 32,956 69,025 138 289 3 Piatt County, IL 28,411 4,667 140 23

