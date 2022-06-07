These Are the Counties in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 1,208,099 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,681 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Washington-Arlington-Alexandria has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jefferson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,930 confirmed infections in Jefferson County, or 26,576 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Jefferson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Washington area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 237 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, compared to 180 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Jefferson County, WV 26,576 14,930 237 133 2 Manassas Park City, VA 23,905 3,926 164 27 3 Culpeper County, VA 23,166 11,687 297 150 4 Manassas City, VA 23,017 9,542 171 71 5 Stafford County, VA 22,558 32,486 124 179 6 Warren County, VA 22,442 8,853 398 157 7 Prince William County, VA 22,204 101,416 164 748 8 Alexandria City, VA 22,087 34,568 121 189 9 District of Columbia District, DC 21,986 150,495 197 1,346 10 Spotsylvania County, VA 21,684 28,496 231 304 11 Arlington County, VA 21,373 49,543 139 323 12 Prince George's County, MD 19,977 181,036 240 2,171 13 Fredericksburg City, VA 19,969 5,685 148 42 14 Loudoun County, VA 19,661 75,724 100 385 15 Fauquier County, VA 19,624 13,563 210 145 16 Frederick County, MD 19,494 48,436 212 528 17 Clarke County, VA 19,332 2,777 299 43 18 Charles County, MD 19,135 30,171 225 355 19 Montgomery County, MD 18,183 189,132 198 2,058 20 Fairfax County, VA 17,327 198,142 128 1,459 21 Falls Church City, VA 17,189 2,418 121 17 22 Rappahannock County, VA 14,662 1,075 136 10 23 Calvert County, MD 13,030 11,868 161 147 24 Fairfax City, VA 8,925 2,130 180 43

