COVID-19: How Cases in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 698,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 5, bringing the total count to more than 83.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 998,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 31.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 33.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 21.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL metro area consists of Sarasota County and Manatee County. As of June 5, there were 24,461.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 North Port residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,875.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area, Manatee County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 5, there were 26,126.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Manatee County, the most of any county in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Sarasota County, there were 22,936.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 5 per 100,000 residents 33100 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 6,090,660 2,289,412 37,588.9 21,942 360.3 45220 Tallahassee, FL 382,197 116,254 30,417.3 1,060 277.3 29460 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 686,218 207,715 30,269.5 3,014 439.2 36740 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,508,970 713,258 28,428.3 6,613 263.6 27260 Jacksonville, FL 1,503,574 412,751 27,451.3 5,285 351.5 37860 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 488,246 132,068 27,049.5 1,936 396.5 15980 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 737,468 199,164 27,006.5 2,176 295.1 23540 Gainesville, FL 323,799 85,954 26,545.5 935 288.8 37460 Panama City, FL 182,161 47,251 25,939.1 830 455.6 18880 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 272,056 70,182 25,796.9 903 331.9 45300 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,097,859 783,159 25,280.7 10,208 329.5 35840 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 803,709 196,597 24,461.2 3,074 382.5 36100 Ocala, FL 353,526 85,490 24,182.1 2,119 599.4 37340 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 585,507 140,698 24,030.1 2,118 361.7 42700 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 103,437 24,753 23,930.5 692 669.0 34940 Naples-Marco Island, FL 371,453 88,743 23,890.8 1,005 270.6 38940 Port St. Lucie, FL 472,012 109,102 23,114.2 1,852 392.4 19660 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 646,288 145,229 22,471.3 2,357 364.7 42680 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 153,989 34,269 22,254.2 659 428.0 26140 Homosassa Springs, FL 145,169 30,799 21,216.0 982 676.5 39460 Punta Gorda, FL 181,067 37,775 20,862.4 819 452.3 45540 The Villages, FL 125,044 23,180 18,537.5 581 464.6

