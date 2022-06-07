ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Dothan, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0g2l2pXn00 There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Dothan metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 37,180 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,127 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Dothan , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Dothan metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Henry County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,625 confirmed infections in Henry County, or 27,009 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Henry County than they are across all of the Dothan area, however. There have been a total of 444 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Henry County, compared to 504 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dothan metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Henry County, AL 27,009 4,625 444 76
2 Houston County, AL 24,946 26,032 485 506
3 Geneva County, AL 24,623 6,523 619 164

