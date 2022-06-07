These Are the Counties in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 366,061 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,724 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Oklahoma City , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, McClain County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,815 confirmed infections in McClain County, or 30,582 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does McClain County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Oklahoma City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 355 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in McClain County, compared to 320 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 McClain County, OK 30,582 11,815 355 137 2 Canadian County, OK 29,351 40,126 287 392 3 Cleveland County, OK 28,969 80,168 297 823 4 Oklahoma County,, OK 25,731 201,227 317 2,478 5 Grady County, OK 25,237 13,813 449 246 6 Logan County, OK 23,873 10,992 347 160 7 Lincoln County, OK 22,723 7,920 405 141

