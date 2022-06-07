These Are the Counties in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 366,061 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,724 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Oklahoma City , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, McClain County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,815 confirmed infections in McClain County, or 30,582 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does McClain County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Oklahoma City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 355 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in McClain County, compared to 320 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|McClain County, OK
|30,582
|11,815
|355
|137
|2
|Canadian County, OK
|29,351
|40,126
|287
|392
|3
|Cleveland County, OK
|28,969
|80,168
|297
|823
|4
|Oklahoma County,, OK
|25,731
|201,227
|317
|2,478
|5
|Grady County, OK
|25,237
|13,813
|449
|246
|6
|Logan County, OK
|23,873
|10,992
|347
|160
|7
|Lincoln County, OK
|22,723
|7,920
|405
|141
