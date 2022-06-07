These Are the Counties in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 176,734 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,705 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Winston-Salem , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yadkin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,315 confirmed infections in Yadkin County, or 30,041 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Yadkin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Winston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 321 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yadkin County, compared to 250 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Yadkin County, NC
|30,041
|11,315
|321
|121
|2
|Davie County, NC
|27,758
|11,656
|248
|104
|3
|Davidson County, NC
|27,067
|44,569
|259
|426
|4
|Forsyth County, NC
|26,257
|97,564
|222
|825
|5
|Stokes County, NC
|25,335
|11,630
|394
|181
