These Are the Counties in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 176,734 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,705 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Winston-Salem , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yadkin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,315 confirmed infections in Yadkin County, or 30,041 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yadkin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Winston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 321 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yadkin County, compared to 250 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Yadkin County, NC 30,041 11,315 321 121 2 Davie County, NC 27,758 11,656 248 104 3 Davidson County, NC 27,067 44,569 259 426 4 Forsyth County, NC 26,257 97,564 222 825 5 Stokes County, NC 25,335 11,630 394 181

