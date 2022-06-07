These Are the Counties in the Jackson, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 41,690 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 32,235 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jackson is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Crockett County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,222 confirmed infections in Crockett County, or 36,016 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Crockett County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 600 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Crockett County, compared to 476 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Crockett County, TN 36,016 5,222 600 87 2 Chester County, TN 34,373 5,895 571 98 3 Madison County, TN 31,299 30,573 440 430

