These Are the Counties in the Jackson, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 41,690 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 32,235 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jackson is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Jackson metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Crockett County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,222 confirmed infections in Crockett County, or 36,016 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Crockett County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 600 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Crockett County, compared to 476 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.
These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Crockett County, TN
|36,016
|5,222
|600
|87
|2
|Chester County, TN
|34,373
|5,895
|571
|98
|3
|Madison County, TN
|31,299
|30,573
|440
|430
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
Comments / 0