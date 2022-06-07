ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

These Are the Counties in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0g2l2YjY00 There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 33,281 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,182 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Texarkana has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Little River County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,288 confirmed infections in Little River County, or 26,480 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Little River County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Texarkana area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 846 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Little River County, compared to 481 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Texarkana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Little River County, AR 26,480 3,288 846 105
2 Miller County, AR 22,000 9,627 416 182
3 Bowie County, TX 21,699 20,366 463 435

