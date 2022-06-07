These Are the Counties in the Albany, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Albany metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 34,481 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,522 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Albany has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lee County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,320 confirmed infections in Lee County, or 24,942 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Lee County than they are across all of the Albany area, however. There have been a total of 351 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lee County, compared to 526 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lee County, GA 24,942 7,320 351 103 2 Terrell County, GA 23,242 2,059 768 68 3 Worth County, GA 22,565 4,661 576 119 4 Dougherty County, GA 21,859 19,902 550 501 5 Baker County, GA 16,902 539 470 15

