These Are the Counties in the Montgomery, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0g2l2Wy600 There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Montgomery metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 98,157 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,274 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Montgomery , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Montgomery metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Elmore County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,575 confirmed infections in Elmore County, or 29,029 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Elmore County than they are across all of the Montgomery area, however. There have been a total of 427 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Elmore County, in line with 426 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Montgomery metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Elmore County, AL 29,029 23,575 427 347
2 Autauga County, AL 28,929 15,969 391 216
3 Lowndes County, AL 25,811 2,642 752 77
4 Montgomery County, AL 24,663 55,971 420 953

