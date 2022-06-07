These Are the Counties in the Montgomery, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Montgomery metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 98,157 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,274 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Montgomery , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Montgomery metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Elmore County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,575 confirmed infections in Elmore County, or 29,029 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Elmore County than they are across all of the Montgomery area, however. There have been a total of 427 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Elmore County, in line with 426 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Montgomery metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Elmore County, AL
|29,029
|23,575
|427
|347
|2
|Autauga County, AL
|28,929
|15,969
|391
|216
|3
|Lowndes County, AL
|25,811
|2,642
|752
|77
|4
|Montgomery County, AL
|24,663
|55,971
|420
|953
