Warner Robins, GA

These Are the Counties in the Warner Robins, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0g2l2V5N00 There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Warner Robins metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 48,928 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,759 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Warner Robins, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Warner Robins metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Houston County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 40,401 confirmed infections in Houston County, or 26,635 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Houston County than they are across all of the Warner Robins area, however. There have been a total of 330 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Houston County, compared to 376 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Warner Robins metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Houston County, GA 26,635 40,401 330 501
2 Peach County, GA 23,548 6,350 501 135
3 Pulaski County, GA 19,274 2,177 691 78

