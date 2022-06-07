These Are the Counties in the Abilene, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Abilene metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 39,418 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,186 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Abilene has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Abilene metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jones County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,668 confirmed infections in Jones County, or 23,468 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Jones County than they are across all of the Abilene area, however. There have been a total of 468 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jones County, compared to 524 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Abilene metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Jones County, TX 23,468 4,668 468 93 2 Taylor County, TX 23,329 31,808 532 725 3 Callahan County, TX 21,365 2,942 523 72

