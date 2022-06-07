These Are the Counties in the Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Duluth metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 71,874 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,759 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Duluth , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Duluth metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Douglas County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,312 confirmed infections in Douglas County, or 28,367 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Douglas County than they are across all of the Duluth area, however. There have been a total of 182 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Douglas County, compared to 256 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Duluth metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Douglas County, WI 28,367 12,312 182 79 2 Carlton County, MN 26,626 9,463 276 98 3 St. Louis County, MN 25,039 50,099 269 538

