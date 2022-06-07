These Are the Counties in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 108,798 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,371 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Huntington-Ashland is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boyd County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 16,721 confirmed infections in Boyd County, or 34,770 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boyd County than they are across all of the Huntington area, however. There have been a total of 372 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boyd County, in line with 377 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Huntington-Ashland metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Boyd County, KY
|34,770
|16,721
|372
|179
|2
|Greenup County, KY
|34,565
|12,362
|411
|147
|3
|Putnam County, WV
|30,421
|17,234
|319
|181
|4
|Lawrence County, OH
|30,176
|18,293
|426
|258
|5
|Cabell County, WV
|29,780
|28,386
|397
|378
|6
|Lincoln County, WV
|27,118
|5,716
|394
|83
|7
|Wayne County, WV
|24,776
|10,086
|307
|125
