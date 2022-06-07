ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

These Are the Counties in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0g2l1ZeU00 There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 108,798 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,371 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,538 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Huntington-Ashland is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boyd County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 16,721 confirmed infections in Boyd County, or 34,770 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boyd County than they are across all of the Huntington area, however. There have been a total of 372 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boyd County, in line with 377 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Huntington-Ashland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 3, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Boyd County, KY 34,770 16,721 372 179
2 Greenup County, KY 34,565 12,362 411 147
3 Putnam County, WV 30,421 17,234 319 181
4 Lawrence County, OH 30,176 18,293 426 258
5 Cabell County, WV 29,780 28,386 397 378
6 Lincoln County, WV 27,118 5,716 394 83
7 Wayne County, WV 24,776 10,086 307 125

Comments / 0

