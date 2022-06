Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re still not over the fact that Britney Spears got hitched the other day and we’re also not over this surprising celebrity girl squad who made headlines at the wedding. We knew Spears had a lot of star supporters and buddies, but we’re obsessed with the fact that she, Drew Barrymore, and Selena Gomez are pals! On June 10, Barrymore posted a series of photos from the star-studded day, including a super touching snapshot...

CELEBRITIES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO