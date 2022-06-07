ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire breaks out again in tent encampment in Lawrence Avenue underpass beneath DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By Internewscast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother fire broke out in a tent encampment in the Lawrence Avenue underpass beneath DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Monday. Ald. James Cappleman (46th) said on Twitter that several tents were destroyed in the fire. The Lawrence Avenue underpass was closed off at DuSable...

Related
CBS Chicago

Vandals keep targeting vacant home, but tax assessment stays same and county ends up selling house

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have heard many times about vacant homes ending up being sold at tax or scavenger sales. Often, people have just walked away from such properties, but is not always the case. In fact, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov found one woman who did everything she could to keep her family's house – but lost it anyway. Barbara Watson still can't believe what vandals did to a house in Englewood that she has owned for almost 20 years. "They removed the aluminum siding," Watson said. "They busted the walls; took the copper pipes out." It was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police find unidentified male dead, partially burned in Gary

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a male is found dead and partially burned in Gary Wednesday morning. Gary Police said around 8:27 a.m., officers responded to a call of a dead person on the 4800 block of West 21st Street. Upon arriving, officers spoke with two people who saw what was believed to be a lifeless male in a grassy area. Medics later confirmed that a male was found in the area with no signs of life – face down and partially burned. Lake County Coroner officers pronounced the male dead on the scene.The victim is listed as John Doe as no identification was found. The Metro Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the male is asked to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855, or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP. 
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Some businesses placed on lockdown amid standoff with barricaded man in New Lenox

NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- A standoff ensued Monday night in southwest suburban New Lenox. Police were called to a business on Schoolhouse Road north of Laraway Road for a man who threatened to harm himself. A concerned family member contacted authorities, and EMS was sent to the business to assess the man, the Will County Sheriff's office said. The man presented a shotgun to both family members and EMS – and threatened to harm them as well as himself, the Will County Sheriff's office said. Sheriff's police were called in and evacuated the area. A handful of businesses were locked down, including a martial arts school. Police eventually got three children and an instructor out safely. As of 10 p.m., officers were still talking with the barricaded man. If you or someone you know is concerned about suicide, you can contact the 24/7, confidential National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, or go here to online chat. More helpful resources can be found here. 
NEW LENOX, IL
CBS Chicago

New details on suspect responsible for CTA Pink Line explosion, injuring several riders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about a frightening attack on the CTA Pink Line.A passenger detonated an explosive on a moving train. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports the blast was so powerful, there were holes in the ceiling of the train car. Prosecutors said the man entered a train car with a scooter and a beer. He then looked at several passengers, telling them they had until the Cicero Avenue station to leave or he was going to blow up the train car.His name is Erik Tolayo-Flores, the man prosecutors said used a lighter to ignite an...
CHICAGO, IL

