Thieves get away with $40K worth of designer eyewear from SF Mission store

A single dad who was forced to live in a ramshackle tent compound with his four children for months after a wildfire destroyed their home was surprised with an RV. For six months, single father Eric Hatch and his four children were forced to live in a series of flimsy tents, after the unforgiving Caldor Fire destroyed their home in the now ravaged town of Grizzly Flats, California.
UPDATE - 12:45 P.M. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has revealed new details on why a Las Vegas man would drive to California and begin shooting inside a Laguna Woods church. Officials said on Monday David Chou, 68, a U.S. citizen who immigrated from China, worked as a security...
A mother bear in Spain defended herself and her cub from a vicious attack by a male bear — and then tumbled down a mountainside with the aggressor. Authorities are now trying to find the bear and her cub, which were separated during the struggle.
Juliah Karwitha is a loving mother. In August 2015, the 66-year-old former schoolteacher arrived in Los Angeles, California for a visit with her only son, James Muthurri. Juliah planned to stay through the Holiday season to celebrate with her son. After her arrival to the United States, her son noticed that his mother was becoming "increasingly forgetful," reports the Charley Project.
Authorities were in pursuit of a suspect on the southbound 101 Freeway Tuesday afternoon. The pursuit suspect was originally wanted for began as a stop sign violation failure to yield, a stop sign violation and prowling out of Ventura County. The suspect was said to originally had been called in for being in the yard of a residence.
A hero dog who saved its owner from a mountain lion attack when hiking has died after suffering a fractured skull in the attack. Fierce Belgian shepherd, Eva, who suffered serious injuries helping stave off the attack, died after suffering several seizures this morning according to posts on her owner's Instagram.
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a gunman in the Bronx after a 23-year-old man was shot inside an apartment building. It happened around 9:30 a.m. on East 135th Street near Willis Avenue in the Mott Haven section. Police say the suspect was wearing a FedEx shirt and took...
Police are searching for a man who was seen on video pushing a woman off a Bronx subway platform and onto the tracks below on Sunday. Surveillance video captured the moments when a man grabbed the 52-year-old woman and forcefully hurled her onto the elevated tracks. The woman was rescued...
Comments / 0