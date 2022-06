Every couple — except for Alyssa and Chris, who broke up well before Decision Day — opted to stay together on Married at First Sight Season 14 when the time came. However, in an exclusive clip ahead of the May 25, 2022 reunion episode, Mark reveals some harsh truths about Lindsey and bullying that could point to what led to their downfall after Decision Day despite their willingness to remain together.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO