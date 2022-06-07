ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

England and Germany ready to renew rivalry and set World Cup benchmark

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQVLg_0g2kzPnC00

To realise how misleading the period between tournaments can be, you only have to consider England ’s last trip to Munich, before Tuesday’s return.

That was of course the famous 5-1 in 2001. And yet Gareth Southgate , who was on the bench that day, points to what happened next with Germany .

“They ended up in the World Cup final on the back of that qualifying campaign.”

It offers rationale for why Southgate is willing to sacrifice these Nations League games for the benefit of November.

It is also why he is vigilant of a growing perception that Germany are not at that top level right now, or are somehow lesser to this England team.

“They are never in the doldrums for long,” the England manager said. “They are still a huge benchmark, I think.”

It is still feasible that Tuesday’s match, regardless of any changes in the context of the fixture, could be a benchmark for the World Cup itself.

There is at least the possibility that Germany and England go into it as the two strongest sides and in the best position to win it.

Brazil, who Southgate also namechecked in that regard, may have something to say about that but it is certainly true that the international game is in a state of flux. That makes it all the more valuable that both of these squads in Munich approach it with a clear sense of themselves.

England probably have more players than anyone else closer to their prime, and with proper tournament experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4HZN_0g2kzPnC00

Hansi Flick has meanwhile restored a real identity to Germany after Jogi Low’s tenure had long gone stale.

“You can see elements of what he did at Bayern Munich,” Southgate said, before referencing their 1-1 draw away to Italy. “Seven of the team that played the other night are either current or have just left Bayern, so there’s a lot of experience, cohesion of working with him. You can see the counter-pressing, the general pressing, the forwards especially, so we have to be prepared for that and of course with the ball they have some talented players.

“In some respects, the result in the summer saw their qualities overlooked. It was still very high. World Cup winners everywhere, Champions League winners everywhere. So really experienced at those big occasions. For me, Germany and Brazil are still the benchmark in terms of the countries who have consistently won tournaments – even when everyone will talk about the 5-1 here.”

The most recent frame of reference is last summer, though, and a result that John Stones believes was a “turning point” in Euro 2020. It was also a landmark in terms of England’s wider development .

Southgate’s side had been relatively unconvincing in the group stages, and had ground out a 1-0 lead against Germany in the round of 16 albeit with the game in the balance going into the last 10 minutes. It was then that Raheem Sterling, who had scored the opening goal, left a pass short to offer a huge opportunity to Thomas Muller.

Stones was almost directly in the firing line. “I remember it breaking somehow,” the centre-half says. “It was a heart-in-mouth moment.”

It was also a rare moment when Muller missed. The Bayern forward screwed his shot wide .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjv0G_0g2kzPnC00

“We had that bit of luck that every team needs in those situations. I remember Raheem’s reaction when he did it. It didn’t faze us after that, we kept playing, kept going, we learnt from it, we didn’t place us in those sort of positions again. I don’t really want to experience that again.”

It was another transformative experience for England, though.

They had not just beaten a side that the country had a huge psychological complex about. They had beaten a big name in a big game, and it was not a coincidence there was a release against Ukraine in the 4-0 quarter-final victory.

“I think it was probably the turning point in that tournament of feeling the belief that we could go on and try and win this,” Stones says. “The atmosphere was, we were gaining fans every game, so that was a big game.

“For us to play against top-tier opposition, top-tier players, and play the way we did, it gave us that belief that we can compete with these teams, and with these players on a regular basis. In the past, I’ve had a feeling as a team it’s a difficult fixture, or it was a difficult fixture, and I feel the mentality has changed almost in that we know that we are capable of winning this game. So there’s a big shift in mentality.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRi6b_0g2kzPnC00

It is one of a few reasons why there are a few more layers of complication to Tuesday, for a game that Southgate has admitted is ultimately about preparation for the World Cup.

It is because of this he wants to experiment, to see a few different options. There’s also the argument for not revealing all of your weapons before you most need them. Southgate similarly wants to keep his likeliest starters on their toes, and not allow them to get comfortable, while considering their different levels of fitness.

“I’m not going to talk publicly about situations that are going to affect the players, because I’m managing their individual motivations, where we want that competition,” Southgate said. “We know, if we’re playing a World Cup tomorrow, we know what team we’d be picking with the squad we’ve got available here this week. We’ve got clarity. It’s not that we’re not very clear on what our best team would be. That would change slightly depending on the profile of the opponent.

“But to throw another ‘but’ in, there will always be another Bukayo [Saka] type who we just felt in the Euros last summer he was playing so well we’ve got to put him in, and he delivered. You’ve always got to have that open mind to those things.”

And there’s then the most powerful element of all. It was what Stones referenced. It is the emotional momentum of a big win.

“Well, I think you always want to win big matches,” Southgate said. “The more evidence the team has they can win big matches, the more belief they get, and if that’s channelled in the right way, then that’s a real positive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FTSP_0g2kzPnC00

The other side of that is the potential negative of a second successive defeat.

“I know there are factors behind Saturday but the reality is that it’s a defeat that is not one we should have. We should not be going to Hungary and not winning the game, or certainly not losing the game. Frankly, I can ride that. It’s the team that I’ve got to protect.

“We’ve talked a lot about how we could be in the middle of a tournament now. In our previous two tournaments, we won our first game and qualified comfortably after our second. This is the sort of scenario we could find ourselves in, where there is more pressure and there is the need to go and perform against the big team in the second game.

“I think it’s good for our staff and our players to go through that. It’s not what we would have chosen because we would not choose to lose the game. But we’ve had so long since we experienced a defeat that that little jolt – we wouldn’t have chosen it, but we’ve got it now – it’s a good opportunity to see how everybody reacts.”

Germany have shown they know how to react, never more so than in 2002.

Southgate has much more to consider.

There are few games that bring focus for England, though, like a match with Germany. That will be seen on Tuesday, and could be very important in seeing what happens next.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Germany vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

England and Germany renew their rivalry on Tuesday, with the match in Munich the second Nations League encounter of this year’s group stage for both.Gareth Southgate’s team lost to Hungary in their opener, while Germany were held to a draw by Italy as Hansi Flick’s side made it 10 unbeaten since their Euro 2020 exit.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Germany host EnglandThat last defeat came at the hands of England, as it happens, giving Die Mannschaft plenty of reason to want to find the route to victory this time around.The likes of Jarrod Bowen...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Germany vs England: How to watch, start time, preview & prediction for UEFA Nations League

In a clash of heavyweights, it’s Germany vs England at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday for an important Group A3 fixture in the UEFA Nations League. The Germans got off to a respectable start in this pod, playing to a 1-1 draw with the Italians on Saturday thanks to a late equalizer from Bayern man Joshua Kimmich. As for the Three Lions, they were quite disappointing on matchday 1, losing 1-0 to Hungary courtesy of a penalty kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.
UEFA
ESPN

Netherlands earn dramatic late win over Wales in Nations League

A second-string Netherlands beat Wales 2-1 away after a dramatic late finale in the Nations League on Wednesday, bringing the hosts back down to earth after they secured World Cup qualification at the weekend. Wout Weghorst won the game for the Dutch, scoring with a header four minutes into stoppage...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Raheem Sterling
The Independent

Covid hospital admissions on rise again in England

The number of patients being admitted to hospital with Covid has increased in the first week of June, figures show, after being in decline since the beginning of April.The number admitted was up by 6 per cent, from 1,175 to 1,380, on 7 June compared to 31 May, according to data published by NHS England. The biggest increases were in the east of England, up by 41 per cent, and in the southeast and southwest, which were up by 23 per cent. However, the daily average across seven days appears to be down, compared to the average over the previous...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ryanair forces South African passengers to complete quiz in Afrikaans and refuses boarding to those who can’t

Ryanair is forcing South African passport holders to complete a quiz in Afrikaans in order to board flights to the UK, despite the language being used by just 12 per cent of the population.The airline has said that those who will not or are unable to complete it will be refused boarding.The move is to weed out those travelling on fake passports, the low-cost carrier has said.“Due to the high prevalence of fraudulent South African passports, we require passengers travelling to the UK to fill out a simple questionnaire issued in Afrikaans,” said a Ryanair spokesperson. “If they are unable...
WORLD
The Independent

What is LIV Golf London, who is playing and how can I watch?

After months of speculation, the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event takes place this weekend to open the breakaway series that threatens to change the game as we know it.Phil Mickelson became the latest player to officially confirm his entry at the first tournament at Centurion Club in St Albans this week, with the six-time major champion set to end his four-month break from the sport following his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the breakaway spearheaded by Greg Norman.Mickelson drew criticism and apologised after admitting to a journalist that he was aware of Saudi Arabia’s “horrible record on human...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bayern Munich#Nations League
The Independent

Australia, New Zealand unite on China's Pacific threat

Australia’s prime minister said Friday after a meeting with his New Zealand counterpart that the two nations are in lockstep in their policies toward the Pacific islands, where China's influence is growing.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern became the first foreign leader to visit Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Australia since he was elected on May 21. Both lead center-left administrations and Ardern described the Albanese Labor Party’s election after almost a decade in opposition as a reset in the bilateral relationship.Australia, New Zealand and the United States have voiced concerns that a new Beijing security pact with the...
CHINA
The Independent

Germany vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

England head to Germany for their second Nations League game this international break, with both sides aiming to bounce back to winning ways.While the Three Lions suffered a dismal defeat to Hungary, Italy held Germany to a 1-1 draw despite failing to qualify for the World Cup later this year.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Germany host EnglandWhen England and Germany met a year ago at Euro 2020, it was Gareth Southgate’s side who triumphed 2-0, en route to their run to the final.This time around there’s rather less at stake and it’s arguable that both...
SPORTS
The Independent

UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland

U.N. member nations elected five countries to join the powerful U.N. Security Council on Thursday with no suspense or drama because all were unopposed — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland.Winning a seat on the 15-member Security Council is considered a pinnacle of achievement for many countries because it gives them a strong voice on issues of international peace and security.Today, the war in Ukraine is at the top of the list. Although Russia’s veto power has prevented the council from taking action, it has held numerous meetings since Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion that have seen contentious exchanges between...
WORLD
The Independent

Bleak, hidden and uninviting: It’s time to improve women’s prayer spaces in UK mosques

I could count the number of times that I’ve prayed in a mosque on both hands. I could count the number of times I’ve prayed in a mosque in the UK on just one finger. The city I grew up in has had a mosque for as long as I can remember, and in recent years it has more than doubled in size. But if you were to ask me about this worship space I’m supposed to call mine, the truth is I couldn’t tell you anything about it. I imagine the carpet in the men’s area is soft, and...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: USA's lines to win the World Cup in Qatar

With the World Cup draw officially in the books, we now know who the United States Men's National Team will face in the 2022 World Cup. The United States' group consists of England, Iran and the winner of the European playoff, Wales. From a gambling perspective, five-time World Cup champion...
MLS
BBC

Belgium 6-1 Poland: Roberto Martinez's side come from behind for big win

Belgium came from behind to thrash Poland in the Nations League. Robert Lewandowski put Poland ahead with an expert control and finish, his 76th international goal, but Axel Witsel levelled from outside the box. Kevin de Bruyne made it 2-1 before Leandro Trossard struck twice, the second a beautiful curling...
SOCCER
ESPN

Jovic goal gives Serbia win over lacklustre Sweden

A first-half goal by Luka Jovic earned Serbia a 1-0 win away to Sweden in their Nations League Group B4 clash on Thursday as the Swedes slumped to their second home defeat in a row thanks to another flat performance. The visitors took the lead just before the break when...
MLS
The Independent

Wout Weghorst: I won’t be at Burnley next season after Premier League relegation

Wout Weghorst says he will not be at Burnley next season following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League.The Holland striker only signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at Turf Moor in January, joining from Wolfsburg for a reported £12million fee.Weghorst scored twice in 20 appearances as Burnley were relegated and the 29-year-old says he must leave, given his ambitions to make Holland’s World Cup squad later this year.“My future won’t be next year in Burnley,” Weghorst said.“I won’t go into the Championship – not that I feel too good for it, absolutely not.“I am just really ambitious and also for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ukraine soccer club Shakhtar survives into 9th year of exile

Hosting Champions League games in Poland and planning a humanitarian tour of the United States feel like natural next steps for Ukraine’s top soccer team after eight years exiled from its home city by Russian aggression.The story of Shakhtar Donetsk — playing only away games since conflict in its Donbas region started in 2014 and the full invasion by Russia shut down Ukrainian soccer this year — might be unique in world soccer.Shakhtar’s sporting director Darijo Srna told The Associated Press his club was “the only one in the history of football” to have endured such tests.Unable to use...
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

688K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy