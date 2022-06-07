ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Wounded’ Johnson achieves ‘pyrrhic victory’ – UK papers reflect on Tory poll

By Benjamin Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ex690_0g2kzHyc00

Boris Johnson may have insisted he secured a “decisive win” in a confidence ballot, but many of the papers cast him as “wounded” and unlikely to recover the ascendancy.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of the Prime Minister on Monday, but the scale of the revolt was commented on by all the national mastheads.

The Times – along with the Financial Times and i – uses its front page to describe Mr Johnson as “wounded” and its journalists paint a grim picture inside.

Alice Thomson writes Tory MPs moved against their leader after facing “irate constituents over soggy sandwiches” during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Ms Thomson adds: “This wasn’t calculated or rational, but emotional – they just cannot let him debase them any more. It is no longer just about self-preservation but self-respect.

“The question now is whether the Cabinet will have the guts to follow.”

Matthew Parris says the result is “the worst possible outcome for the Conservative Party”, while James Forsyth writes: “Johnson’s margin of victory suggests that if this uprising had been more organised and his critics had waited until after the two by-elections later this month, they might well have succeeded in ousting him.

It is bad enough that Johnson's premiership could amount to such a dismal cliche. Must we now watch the tragedy descend into a farce as he defiantly limps on?

The Telegraph's Sherelle Jacobs

Former Tory leader Lord Hague notes in the paper that he did not face a confidence vote while leader of the opposition from 1997 to 2001, but added he “would have regarded my position as completely untenable if more than a third of my MPs had ever voted against me”.

“Deep inside, he should recognise that, and turn his mind to getting out in a way that spares party and country such agonies and uncertainties,” Lord Hague says.

Conservative Party historian Lord Lexden writes in a letter to the paper’s editor that Tories “must rediscover the capacity to settle changes of leadership briskly when the need arises”.

Sherelle Jacobs writes in The Daily Telegraph – the PM’s former employer – that his prospects “look grim” as she recalls a Noel Coward quote about Anthony Eden: “‘A tragic figure who had been cast in a star part well above his capabilities.'”

Ms Jacobs adds: “It is bad enough that Johnson’s premiership could amount to such a dismal cliche. Must we now watch the tragedy descend into a farce as he defiantly limps on?”

Politics professor Sir John Curtice, writing in the same paper, suggests Mr Johnson’s problems are far from over.

“No-confidence votes in themselves have a negligible impact on the leader’s personal popularity. They are instead a strong indicator of widespread discontent. For such a small electorate, the Conservative parliamentary party has shown an ability to respond when the sentiment around them hits a dangerous low,” Sir John says.

The Daily Express writes in its leader that more than a third of the Tories voting against Mr Johnson “is a bad result for the Prime Minister”.

Still, it adds, “serious” times call for “serious leaders” and it insists the PM has “consistently got the big calls right”.

It cites Brexit, the pace of the UK’s vaccine rollout and Mr Johnson mustering the international effort to defend Ukraine.

“The vote is over and it is time to move on and give the PM a chance to prove himself to be true to his word,” the paper adds.

Daily Mail columnist Stephen Glover also throws his support behind the leader, writing that “when he focuses his energy, he can produce the goods” in a piece which also suggests Mr Johnson can bounce back by cutting taxes and providing a “real” Brexit dividend.

Elsewhere, the paper quotes Tory MP Chris Clarkson as saying potential Downing Street challenger Jeremy Hunt is a “pound-shop Machiavelli”.

The Mail’s leader concludes: “If it continues, this circular firing squad can have only one result. A Tory bloodbath which propels Sir Keir and his wrecking-crew coalition into government.”

The equivalent section of The Sun says Tory rebels “should have given Boris another year to turn things around”, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab writing on the same page that Mr Johnson is a leader with “the perseverance to deliver on the people’s priorities”.

Mr Johnson is described in the Daily Mirror’s leader as a “zombie Prime Minister” who achieved a “pyrrhic victory”.

Johnson's win is unlikely to quell the ferment in his deeply unhappy party

The Guardian's Heather Stewart

The paper says: “Johnson will stagger on. All his energy will be devoted to supergluing himself to No 10’s black door. If this month’s red wall Wakefield and blue wall Tiverton by-elections are lost, MPs who backed him will regret their stupidity.

“Johnson’s pyrrhic victory was a terrible win.”

The Guardian’s political editor Heather Stewart posits that the confidence vote’s result has not drawn a line under discontent in Government, saying: “Johnson’s win is unlikely to quell the ferment in his deeply unhappy party.”

She adds: “If the party’s standing in the polls continues to worsen in the coming months, backbench MPs could also urge the 1922 Committee to change the leadership contest rules, to make it possible to attempt to topple him again within a year.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox: If Boris Johnson is ousted, who could replace him?

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a confidence vote on Monday following a series of scandals, including a damning official report about COVID-19 lockdown-breaking parties at his official residence. Johnson has vowed to fight on as leader, but if he loses the confidence vote...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Stewart
Person
Machiavelli
Person
Matthew Parris
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard.Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.The pair are said to have hated mixed race relationships and used Harry’s marriage to Meghan as an example.Gibbons, of Carshalton, south London, and Patten-Walsh, of Romford, east London, are on trial at Kingston Crown Court, where they deny encouraging acts of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Ministers demand release of Britons sentenced to death in ‘Soviet-era show trial’ after fighting for Ukraine

Ministers have demanded the release of two Britons sentenced to death on Thursday by pro-Russia separatists in what has been condemned as a “Soviet-era show trial”.Moscow was accused of breaching the Geneva Convention over the treatment of Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, who were captured while fighting with Ukrainian forces.They will reportedly face a firing squad after being convicted of terrorism in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic – but Britain says the pair should be treated as prisoners of war.Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, condemned the court ruling, saying: “This is a sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy”...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Tories#Pyrrhic Victory#Uk#Tory#The Financial Times#Cabinet#The Conservative Party
The Independent

Russian offensive remains ‘deeply troubled’ – Western officials

Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine remains “deeply troubled” despite recent tactical gains, Western officials have said.Both sides in the conflict are taking heavy losses, with the Russian death toll from the fighting estimated at between 15,000 and 20,000.Officials believe most of the besieged city of Sievierodonetsk is in Russian hands and will eventually fall.However, they said the Russians faced a series of major obstacles if they were to achieve their objective of securing the Donbas region, which is part-held by pro-Moscow separatists.The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ryanair forces South African passengers to complete quiz in Afrikaans and refuses boarding to those who can’t

Ryanair is forcing South African passport holders to complete a quiz in Afrikaans in order to board flights to the UK, despite the language being used by just 12 per cent of the population.The airline has said that those who will not or are unable to complete it will be refused boarding.The move is to weed out those travelling on fake passports, the low-cost carrier has said.“Due to the high prevalence of fraudulent South African passports, we require passengers travelling to the UK to fill out a simple questionnaire issued in Afrikaans,” said a Ryanair spokesperson. “If they are unable...
WORLD
BBC

Sajid Javid pledges NHS leadership changes after review finds bullying

Health and social care leadership in England will be overhauled after a review found evidence of bullying and blame cultures, Sajid Javid has said. Following a series of damaging scandals at NHS trusts, the government said the report found "institutional inadequacy" in how managers are trained and valued. The health...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
BBC

Michael Gove vows to end 'scourge' of empty second homes

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has vowed to end the "scourge" of unoccupied second homes, as part of government plans to boost housing. Mr Gove said a new bill making it easier to charge higher council tax on empty properties in England would "bring life back" to communities. He also...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Lisa Nandy sparks furious Commons row after accusing Tory MP Bob Seely of 'corruption' over his admission that he backed Boris Johnson in confidence vote after PM agreed to look at giving his local council more money

Lisa Nandy triggered a furious Commons row today after accusing a Tory MP of 'corruption' over his support for Boris Johnson. She clashed with Isle of Wight Conservative Bob Seely over his admission that he backed the PM in Monday's confidence vote after he agreed to review funding for the island's council.
POLITICS
The Independent

Camilla meets bereaved families of riflemen killed in Iraq and Afghanistan

The Duchess of Cornwall has met the bereaved families of riflemen who have been killed in operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.The private meeting took place when Camilla, as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, attended The Rifles Sounding Retreat at Horse Guards Parade in London on Thursday.The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who are Colonels-in-Chief of 6th and 7th Battalions The Rifles respectively, also attended the evening of military music and pageantry which tells the history of The Rifles regiment from the Napoleonic era to modern times.Camilla joined a private reception with generals and commanding officers along with members of The Rifles...
WORLD
BBC

Boris Johnson wins vote but suffers large Tory rebellion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has won the backing of a majority of Tory MPs in a confidence vote despite a significant revolt against his leadership. The PM won 59% of the vote, meaning he is now immune from a Conservative leadership challenge for a year. In all, 211 Tory MPs...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bleak, hidden and uninviting: It’s time to improve women’s prayer spaces in UK mosques

I could count the number of times that I’ve prayed in a mosque on both hands. I could count the number of times I’ve prayed in a mosque in the UK on just one finger. The city I grew up in has had a mosque for as long as I can remember, and in recent years it has more than doubled in size. But if you were to ask me about this worship space I’m supposed to call mine, the truth is I couldn’t tell you anything about it. I imagine the carpet in the men’s area is soft, and...
RELIGION
The Independent

What the papers say – June 10

The death sentences handed to British men Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner feature across the front pages.The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirror cover the story, which the Daily Mail reports has prompted “UK outrage”.The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Captured British fighters sentenced to death'#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry Sign up for the Front Page newsletter pic.twitter.com/9CRMtW15Tw— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 9, 2022Friday's front page: Sentenced to death by Putin #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/FTfuil3j9j pic.twitter.com/oiPApkl2gF— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 9, 2022Friday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/Fhlf4k1GDz— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 9, 2022Metro calls the pair “Putin’s pawns”, while The Independent and the i say they were sentenced in...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

688K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy