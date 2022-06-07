ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Sadio Mane considers a move to Bayern Munich

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqTOk_0g2kzFDA00

What the papers say

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has begun making living arrangements for a potential move to Germany in the summer, according to the Daily Mail. The 30-year-old forward has reportedly asked team-mate Thiago Alcantara if he can move into his house in Munich if he joins Bundesliga champions Bayern.

Staying at Liverpool, and adding to rumours regarding Barcelona’s pursuit of Mohamed Salah , the Daily Mirror reports that the 29-year-old forward had previously told close friends he would commit to a future at Liverpool, but has since begun considering the Spanish side’s offer.

Wales captain Gareth Bale will not be signed by Tottenham again, according to The Daily Telegraph. The 32-year-old winger is looking for a new home before the World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VJnj_0g2kzFDA00

And The Sun reports Crystal Palace have signed new deals with 33-year-old centre-back James Tomkins and 34-year-old midfielder James MacArthur .

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Steven Bergwijn: The Evening Standard reports Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has said the 24-year-old Dutch forward needs to leave Tottenham and join Ajax.

Oleksandr Zinchenko : The Sun writes that Arsenal and West Ham are chasing Manchester City’s versatile Ukraine international.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Liverpool slam the door shut on Bayern’s latest Sadio Mane offer

Just a day after the Champions League Final, Liverpool striker Sadio Mane announced that he’d like to leave the club this summer in search of a new journey. The one European giant who is heavily chasing his signature is Bayern Munich, who could be looking for a Robert Lewandowski replacement if the Pole gets his wish and moves on to Barcelona.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Liverpool Dismissed Latest Bayern Munich Offer For Sadio Mane As ‘A Joke’ After Crazy Ballon D’Or Clause

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a second offer from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane, branding their latest offer as a ‘joke’. Mane looks set to be heading for the exit doors after a wonderful six year stay with the Reds which saw him win the Champions League and the Premier League title, during his time at Liverpool, he has turned into a world class winger and became one of the best players in the world.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
James Macarthur
Person
Louis Van Gaal
SPORTbible

Chelsea 'Willing To Listen To Offers' For Attacking Trio Amid Ousmane Dembele & Raheem Sterling Links

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for attacking trio Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel's transfer plans are well underway ahead of Friday's opening of the summer window after he held further meetings with new owner Todd Boehly over targets and their strategy ahead of the 2022/23 season getting underway in August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Bayern Munich are tempted to raid Manchester City again

The German Champions have been in negotiations with Liverpool for their star man Sadio Mane but if that deal breaks down they may look elsewhere in the North West of England. Leroy Sane joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2020 so history may repeat itself if the Mane deal cannot get over the line.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Matthijs de Ligt backs old boss Erik ten Hag to succeed at Manchester United

Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt says his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has the ability to succeed at Manchester United.Ten Hag has become United’s fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 on the back of their worst season in Premier League history.United finished sixth with 58 points, 35 behind title-winning neighbours Manchester City, to miss out on Champions League football next season by some distance.Ten Hag faces a huge task trying to challenge City and Liverpool at the top of the table and restore United to former glories.De Ligt, however, believes Ten Hag is up to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool announce departure of Champions League hero Divock Origi

Liverpool have confirmed the departure of seven players including striker Divock Origi when their contracts expire at the end of this month.Goalkeeper Loris Karius and former first-team players Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn have also been released, along with three members of the club’s academy.Origi spent eight years on Merseyside and sealed the Reds’ stunning comeback to sink Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League in 2019.Announcing his departure, Liverpool wrote: “Divock Origi will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.“Thank you for an incredible eight years of service and leaving us with so many special...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Bayern Munich#Barcelona#The Daily Mail#Daily Mirror#Spanish#Tottenham#The Daily Telegraph#Sun#Crystal Palace#Afc#Dutch
The Independent

Report: ‘Big Six’ missing out on revenue by failing to understand their fans

The Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ are missing out on a potential £700million in extra revenue by failing to properly understand their fans, a new report has concluded.Researchers for the latest edition of the Fan Relationship Index believe the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are not fully aware of the characteristics and preferences of all their supporters globally.By understanding fans better, clubs would not only be able to improve their service to them but they could also benefit considerably financially.For example, the report determines that United could make an extra £124million per year from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wout Weghorst: I won’t be at Burnley next season after Premier League relegation

Wout Weghorst says he will not be at Burnley next season following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League.The Holland striker only signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at Turf Moor in January, joining from Wolfsburg for a reported £12million fee.Weghorst scored twice in 20 appearances as Burnley were relegated and the 29-year-old says he must leave, given his ambitions to make Holland’s World Cup squad later this year.“My future won’t be next year in Burnley,” Weghorst said.“I won’t go into the Championship – not that I feel too good for it, absolutely not.“I am just really ambitious and also for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Stephen Kenny says the Republic of Ireland remain on track for future success

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is convinced his blueprint for future success remains on track despite a depressing start to the new Nations League campaign.Successive League B defeats by Armenia and Ukraine have left Kenny’s challenge to his players to win the group looking a very long shot and extended their wait for a victory in the competition to 12 games and counting.However, as he and his squad licked their wounds in the wake of Wednesday night’s 1-0 reverse at the hands of effectively the Ukrainian second string in Dublin, Kenny remained defiant.He said: “We’re disappointed in the last...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

Harry Wilson looks forward to Wales’ World Cup clash against England

Harry Wilson has warned England that Wales will be no World Cup pushovers.Wales joined England, the United States and Iran in Group B at Qatar by beating Ukraine in Sunday’s play-off final in Cardiff.The two home nations will meet in the final round of group fixtures at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on November 29.It will be their first meeting since England beat Wales 2-1 at Euro 2016, although the Dragons went on to claim top spot in the group and reach the semi-finals of the competition.“Wales against England is a massive game no matter where it is,” said Fulham...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ukraine soccer club Shakhtar survives into 9th year of exile

Hosting Champions League games in Poland and planning a humanitarian tour of the United States feel like natural next steps for Ukraine’s top soccer team after eight years exiled from its home city by Russian aggression.The story of Shakhtar Donetsk — playing only away games since conflict in its Donbas region started in 2014 and the full invasion by Russia shut down Ukrainian soccer this year — might be unique in world soccer.Shakhtar’s sporting director Darijo Srna told The Associated Press his club was “the only one in the history of football” to have endured such tests.Unable to use...
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

688K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy