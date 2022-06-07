F-16 fighter jet landing gear does not deploy
An F-16 fighter jet's landing gear did not deploy upon landing on the 4R runway at the Daniel K. International Airport in Honolulu, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
An F-16 fighter jet's landing gear did not deploy upon landing on the 4R runway at the Daniel K. International Airport in Honolulu, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0