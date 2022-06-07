ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

F-16 fighter jet landing gear does not deploy

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

An F-16 fighter jet's landing gear did not deploy upon landing on the 4R runway at the Daniel K. International Airport in Honolulu, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

KHON2

No findings after bomb threat reported at Honolulu Airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, officials said a verbal bomb threat was made in a terminal at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. According to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety, the threat was reported at around 10:46 a.m. Airport Sheriffs searched the area with their explosives K9 team but there were no findings. Terminal operations […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Tuesday, June 7, 2022, along with your Aloha Wednesday Forecast. Honolulu store charging recycling fee for unrecyclable items. A Honolulu woman discovered a popular pharmacy chain in the islands was...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Big Island officials report helicopter crash with six passengers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Hawaii County officials, a tourism helicopter reportedly crashed in a lava field near South Point on Wednesday. Officials claimed a 50-year-old male pilot and an 18-year-old female are in serious condition out of the six passengers that were on board. Four passengers were reported to be ambulatory. Initial reports said […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu puts the brakes on buying more gas powered buses

HONOLULU (KITV4) - While every driver feels the pain at the pump, imagine having a $4.5 million monthly gas bill. That is what it costs for The Bus service on Oahu. The buses guzzle a lot of gas, which is one of the reasons why the city started adding electric buses to its fleet two years ago.
HONOLULU, HI
