Indoor Fitness Walking at PH Library

What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? Little bedsit where they’ve cut a wedge out of the stairs to fit the wardrobe in. There’s a lot for me to comment on but I know already I’m not really going to move past that. They cut a section of the stair to the mezzanine bed floor out of the stair! To better fit the wardrobe in! (Of all the things, a wardrobe!) You may as well stop reading now. I’m going to do my bits for however long as normal but it’s just going to be about the stair thing.

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 HOURS AGO