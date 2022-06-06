No way they get two of them bro. Lmao 😅

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

 3 days ago

ABC 15 News

Arizona monsoon: What is a haboob?

Dust storms can be some of the most dramatic weather events we see in the Valley each year. Another word for a dust storm is “haboob,” which is Arabic for the word blown. Haboobs are giant walls of dust created from high winds rushing out of a collapsing thunderstorm.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

What rights do Arizona tenants have when their A/C stops working?

An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state’s second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus. Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

X Phoenix will open first-ever social club in Downtown Phoenix

X Phoenix, a 300-unit residential complex and membership club located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, will open a new social club, X Club, on Mon. June 20, 2022. To celebrate the grand opening, they will host a free pool party (open to the public, space is limited and RSVP is required) on Sat., June 18th from 5-9 p.m. at the outdoor pool and lounge. X Club is an unconventional, members-only social club offering not only a social network, but also a coworking space, state-of-the-art gym and fitness studio, pool, lounge and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
howafrica.com

Chilling Bodycam Shows Arizona Cops Standing By As Black Man Drowns

A Black man pleaded for help from police officers in Arizona before drowning in a lake late last month, newly released footage and records show. According to a transcript of the chilling footage provided by the city, 34-year-old Sean Bickings told police in Tempe, Arizona, that he was drowning and begged the officers for help but they refused. He died in the water at Tempe Town Lake.
azednews.com

Future Teachers Begin New Arizona Teacher Residency

PHOENIX, AZ (June 3, 2022) – The Arizona Teacher Residency has accepted its first cohort of 30 future teachers, as well as the 30 supervising teachers who will be working with those teacher residents this next school year. The Arizona Teacher Residency is a first-of-its-kind graduate program in Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher coming June 13

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of the biggest true crime cases in United States history, and so much mystery still surrounds notorious fugitive Robert Fisher. He’s believed to have murdered his whole family and set their Scottsdale, AZ home to explode into flames in 2001 before disappearing for more than 20 years. Only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now. This season on True Crime Arizona presents: Finding Robert Fisher, host Briana Whitney and photojournalist Serjio Hernandez get exclusive access to the evidence file and crime scene photos, uncover new theories from people involved who haven’t revealed details before, and take their own investigation underground and across the globe as they search for Robert Fisher and the clues that may lead to him.
PHOENIX, AZ
WDBO

Arizona police find Gila monster during DUI traffic stop

MESA, Ariz. — A traffic stop took a wild turn in Mesa, Arizona when police said they saw a venomous animal in the car. Mesa police said in a news release that they were called to a convenience store parking lot where Brandon Denney had been seen sleeping behind the wheel of a running car. Arriving officers saw Denney asleep with an orange pill bottle in his hand.
AZFamily

Five charming homes across the Valley for under $450,000

Looking to settle down in the Valley of the Sun? Explore five great options from Opendoor, all under $450,000. Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with simple, certain, and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more. 1.) 14 E Manzanita Dr.,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AccuWeather

High temps in Phoenix could crack the 115-degree mark

A scorching heat wave that will last for days is in the cards for the southwestern United States heading into the weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say the weather pattern could set dozens of new daily records as temperatures soar to their highest levels yet this year, including in Phoenix, which could see the mercury soar above the 115-degree mark.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lincoln Report

A Breathtaking Small Town to Visit in Arizona

Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
Sports
Phoenix New Times

Here Are the Biggest Concerts Coming to Phoenix in June 2022

One of the Valley’s biggest tropes about the summer is that there’s little to do that’s truly worth doing once it gets hot. That’s not necessarily true, as demonstrated by the sheer amount of notable concerts happening this month. Renowned musicians like Tori Amos, Ben Folds,...
gilbertsunnews.com

Devastated Gilbert couple finds some help

It was Good Friday and the yellow marshmallow peeps were nestled in the Easter baskets readied for 3-year-old Knox McFarland and his not-yet-2-year-old brother Nash. Plans were in place to meet with friends at their church that Friday morning for a family fun celebration in anticipation of Easter Sunday. The...
AZFamily

Phoenix homeowners march through streets to protest GCU expansion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of Phoenix homeowners took to the streets to protest on Tuesday evening Grand Canyon University’s plans to expand its campus. Many say they are upset with the decision and fear being left homeless because the university owns the property they live on. Residents at...
phoenixmag.com

Things To Do in (and out of) the Valley This Weekend

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area. Please check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations. After taking two years off due to the pandemic, Flagstaff Blues & Brews is back this summer. “I’m just excited to produce the event and to see everybody’s faces,” says festival organizer Jennifer Grogan. “We love music. We love Flagstaff.” With more than 10 performers, including Anders Osborne, Cedric Burnside and Mr. Sipp, and 11 different local tap handles, it’s a can’t-miss festival that benefits local schools. Flagstaff favorites like Satchmo’s and Fratelli Pizza are on the menu, along with hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, tacos and more. June 10-11. 2-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, $35-$225. 5000 E. Old Walnut Canyon Rd., Flagstaff, 928-606-7600, flagstaffblues.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
chamberbusinessnews.com

Startup bets that residents will opt for new Tempe neighborhood without cars

Two native Arizonans are betting big that their new neighborhood concept, Culdesac, will win over new residents with their promise of lots of amenities and well-appointed homes. But there’s a catch: No cars will be allowed in the neighborhood. Just over two miles from the Arizona State University campus...
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

Family members of Vicki Hoskinson speak after the execution of Frank Atwood

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the execution of Frank Atwood Wednesday morning. The execution reportedly took place at 10:16 a.m. at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence. Despite multiple hearings and appeals, Frank Atwood...
FLORENCE, AZ

