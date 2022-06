Missouri Tigers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB Jr. He’s not all that big, and he has only had one good year as a defensive back after moving over from receiver, but until the star recruits rise up, the 5-11, 178-pound junior should be the team’s best pro prospect.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO