After losing Game 1, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors answered in a big way on Sunday, winning in a 107-88 blowout against Boston. Steph was the big star again, as he poured in 29 points on the night. If he keeps up this pace and ends up winning the series, it could finally bring the star guard his first Finals MVP, an award that Curry himself says he is hungry to win:

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO